Ritson vs Davies Jr: Robbie Davies Jr insists Lewis Ritson has 'subconsciously' shown weakness

Grudge match on Saturday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action

Last Updated: 16/10/19 3:02pm

Robbie Davies Jr (L) faces Lewis Ritson in a grudge match
Robbie Davies Jr (L) faces Lewis Ritson in a grudge match

Robbie Davies Jr believes his upcoming opponent Lewis Ritson has shown signs of worry about being at a size disadvantage.

The British super-lightweight rivals meet in a grudge match in Ritson's home city of Newcastle on Saturday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Davies Jr told Sky Sports: "I've seen him go on constantly [about] my size and me being too big. So I know that it's playing on his mind subconsciously. He mentions it in every single interview.

"I honestly believe I am too big and too strong for him.

"I can exploit how he comes out with all guns blazing for three or four rounds. Even against his lower-level opponents, right through to top-level opponents, he does the exact same thing.

"He starts off fast, then he dies down.

"As you can see in most of my fights, I come on stronger as the rounds go on."

Both fighters have identical 19-1 records - Davies Jr has been British and European super-lightweight champion, while Ritson was British lightweight champion but lost when challenging for European gold.
Ritson, however, will have home advantage, and Liverpool's Davies Jr said: "I've got my mind ready for it.

"Once that bell goes I can't even hear the people cheering for me, I have tunnel-vision, so it doesn't matter where I am in the world.

"The crowd will push him but I believe I will have too much for him, and it will be a bitter pill for him to swallow in his hometown."

Scott Fitzgerald challenges for Ted Cheeseman's British super-welterweight title on the undercard, while Martin Bakole faces heavyweight veteran Kevin Johnson.

