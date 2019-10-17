Ritson vs Davies Jr: The winner will fight for a world title next, says Eddie Hearn

Davies Jr (L) meets Ritson on Saturday

Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr will fight for an opportunity to challenge for a world title, as well as bragging rights, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British rivals collide in Newcastle on Saturday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action, in an eliminator for the WBA super-lightweight title which is contested between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor next week, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"The winner of [Ritson vs Davies Jr] fight will challenge for a world title next," said Hearn who claimed they would become a "natural opponent" for Prograis or Taylor.

Liverpool's Davies Jr, a former British and European champion, said about fighting in Ritson's home city: "It will be hostile, a night to remember.

"I have always let doubts creep in but I feel mentally and physically stronger than ever.

"My mental situation has to be stronger for a fight like this - I can't let the crowd get into my head, and throw me off my game-plan. I'm visualising the win.

"The mental edge that I've now got will be enough to give me the win on Saturday.

"People are forgetting I can punch as well. Lewis the puncher against me the boxer? It was only my last two fights that I was a back-foot boxer. It's discrediting to say that I can't punch. If I land, I can knock anyone out."

Ritson, a former British lightweight champion, replied: "I'm not stupid - look at Robbie's record, he has one more knockout than me.

"The talking is over now. It's time for me and Robbie to do our jobs."

Ted Cheeseman will defend the British super-welterweight title against Scott Fitzgerald on the undercard, aiming to arrest a two-fight winless streak.

Cheeseman said: "Everyone has flattered him after his win over Anthony Fowler. I am unbeaten at domestic level.

"I'll be there from the first bell until the last.

"When you're at the top everyone jumps on the bandwagon but the wheels can fall off. It takes a good fighter to go from the lows back to [the highs]."

Cheeseman (L) fights Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald said: "Ted is the champion and has my respect but I'm better in every department. Whatever he brings, I'll have an answer for."

Heavyweight Martin Bakole faces veteran Kevin 'Kingpin' Johnson, who has gone the distance with Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz Jr and Daniel Dubois.

"I will punish him if he [continues to] stand but, if he doesn't, his corner will throw in the towel," Bakole said.