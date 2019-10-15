Prograis vs Taylor: Lawrence Okolie regrets stirring up a feud with Dillian Whyte on social media

Lawrence Okolie challenges for European title at The O2 on October 26

Lawrence Okolie regrets stirring up a feud with Dillian Whyte on social media after suggesting he could be open to a heavyweight fight in the future.

The unbeaten cruiserweight can take another step towards a world title when he challenges European champion Yves Ngabu on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Okolie has remained focused on his own divisional rivals, despite becoming embroiled in a row with Whyte earlier in the year, which has since been resolved.

Dillian Whyte reacted angrily to Okolie's comments

Asked whether he had ever been too hasty with a Twitter challenge, Okolie told Sky Sports: "Probably when I did it with Dillian Whyte.

"That one there, I was in Morocco in training camp, and I was just listening.

"Obviously a lot of the time people say stuff about me, but it's okay, no problem. For some reason that day he just said something that just really got to me and I thought 'you know what, I think I'd beat him,' and I put it out there and it was just pandemonium.

I personally believe I would beat @DillianWhyte 😏💡 — Lawrence Okolie (@Lawrence_tko) March 2, 2019

"I didn't know what I was expecting, but still, that one was one where maybe I should have just sent him a direct message, as opposed to putting it out there. But all is fair in love and war."

The Hackney man revealed how he also expected to dislike Derek Chisora when they first met, but instead enjoyed the controversial fighter's company.

"I thought me and him would clash when we met, but then when we did meet it was quite cool. I like him," he said.

Derek Chisora is fighting on same bill as Okolie, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Okolie's European title battle is part of a packed night of action, which is topped by The World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor.

Chisora faces David Price in an all-British battle, while Ricky Burns also takes on Lee Selby in another big domestic clash.

