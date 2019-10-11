Prograis vs Taylor: All the timing, pricing and booking details for Sky Sports Box Office event

Regis Prograis faces Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final, with Derek Chisora's heavyweight battle against David Price on the same O2 bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are all the pricing and timing details for all booking options.

Event information

Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor (WBA 'super' and IBF Super-Lightweight Titles) at The O2, London, Saturday October 26. Derek Chisora vs David Price (12 rounds Heavyweight), Yves Ngabu vs Lawrence Okolie (European Cruiserweight Title), Ricky Burns vs Lee Selby (12 rounds Welterweight), Conor Benn vs TBA.

The event will start at 7pm, Saturday, October 26, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, October 25.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from 1am, Sunday, October 27.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 3pm on Sunday, October 27.

Booking information

Remote

From Sunday, October 20, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, October 19, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Online

Click here to book World Boxing Super Series final and Chisora-Price online

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu, and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event only will be available in UHD.

Streaming

Watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

First, visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to sign up and pay. Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 26th, live from the O2.

On fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android) and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box. The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, October 25, to 1am, Sunday, October 27.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

