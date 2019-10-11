Prograis vs Taylor: Booking information for Regis Prograis versus Josh Taylor and Derek Chisora against David Price

Regis Prograis faces Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final, with Derek Chisora's heavyweight battle against David Price on the same O2 bill - and you can book the Sky Sports Box Office event now!

Prograis puts his WBA 'super' belt at stake against Scotland's IBF champion Taylor in the climax of the super-lightweight tournament, while Chisora collides with Price in a domestic clash on a bumper evening of action on October 26.

Ricky Burns takes on Lee Selby in a must-win fight between two former world champions, with Lawrence Okolie challenging Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title, and Conor Benn and Shannon Courtenay also appear on a packed undercard.

To book via your Sky remote

Press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event using this method.

Ricky Burns faces Lee Selby in a must-win British showdown

To book online

Click here to book World Boxing Super Series final and Chisora-Price online

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

First, visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to sign up and pay. Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 26, live from the O2.

On fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android) and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box. The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

