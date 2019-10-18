Prograis vs Taylor: Here's how to book and watch if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch The World Boxing Super final and Derek Chisora's big domestic clash with David Price.

Regis Prograis faces Josh Taylor in the climax of the super-lightweight competition, with Chisora's heavyweight battle against Price on the same O2 bill on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are multiple ways of making sure you don't miss it.

The show begins at 7pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Derek Chisora collides with David Price on a bumper bill at The O2

Watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

First, visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to sign up and pay. Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 26th, live from the O2.

On fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android) and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box. The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

Got a NOW TV Box or Smart Stick?

You can watch it through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick

You can also watch live with Sky Sports Box Office through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick.

To watch Sky Sports Box Office events on your TV you just need to order online at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com/ and then download the app on your NOW TV Box.

Watching it out and about?

Pubfinder

Of course, there is one other way that you can watch if you are not a Sky TV customer, or if you are just out and about on Saturday night.

To find out a suitable pub that is showing the event, speak to your local Sky Sports venue or go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor and Derek Chisora against David Price at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.