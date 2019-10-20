Prograis vs Taylor & Chisora vs Price: Did a casino altercation lead to world title unification fight?

Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis argued about the severity of a “head-lock” incident when they met on The Gloves Are Off.

Taylor claimed that he roughed up Prograis when they met in a casino, before they agreed to a world super-lightweight title unification on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I put him in a headlock, he didn't know what to do," Taylor revealed.

"Come on, Josh. It was all jokes and games, it was nothing serious," Prograis replied.

Taylor said: "It was just to let you know. I'm ready to go at anytime."

The unbeaten rivals collide at the top of an O2 bill that includes Derek Chisora vs David Price, Lawrence Okolie vs Yves Ngabu, Lee Selby vs Ricky Burns and Conor Benn vs Laszlo Toth.

Taylor's IBF belt, Prograis' WBA title and the World Boxing Super Series' Muhammad Ali trophy will all go home with the winner.

Asked on The Gloves Are Off if Prograis can be intimidated, Taylor said: "He can be."

Prograis hit back: "You think I'm intimidated right now?"

Taylor told him: "I can see right through your bravado."

Prograis smiled: "You see confidence, that's what you see."