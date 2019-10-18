James Dielhenn
Ritson vs Davies Jr: Super-lightweight rivals primed to settle grudge after weigh-in
Grudge match on Saturday at 7pm live on Sky Sports Action
Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr engaged in their final face-off at the weigh-in before their all-British feud is settled.
They will fight on Saturday night at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action, with the winner moving a step closer to a shot at the WBA super-lightweight title that will be contested next week between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Ritson, fighting in his home city of Newcastle, weighed-in at 9st 13lbs 8oz, two ounces below Liverpool's Davies Jr.
They have identical 19-1 records, both have previously been British champions but Davies Jr has gone further by also holding European and Commonwealth gold.
Ted Cheeseman will defend his British super-welterweight title against Scott Fitzgerald after they both weighed-in within the limit.
Cheeseman (10st 13lbs 4oz) is winless in his last two fights and Fitzgerald (10st 13lbs 2oz) is coming off a career-best victory over Anthony Fowler. A fight with Fowler in Liverpool has been mooted for the winner of Cheeseman vs Fitzgerald, in the latest chapter to an unravelling domestic super-welterweight scene.
Heavyweight Martin Bakole (18st 12lbs 10oz) will aim to make a statement by stopping Kevin 'Kingpin' Johnson (18st 4lbs 12oz), the veteran with a savvy reputation for dragging opponents the distance.
Johnson has heard the final bell against Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz Jr and Daniel Dubois so a knockout win for Scotland-based Bakole would be a notable scalp.