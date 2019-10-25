Ryan Burnett retires from professional boxing

Ryan Burnett unified the bantamweight division after just 18 fights

Ryan Burnett, a former unified world bantamweight champion, has announced his retirement from professional boxing.

Burnett says a number of injuries have forced early retirement but leaves the sport having achieved what most boxers dream of.

The Belfast fighter became a world champion in just his 17th fight when he beat Lee Haskins in June 2017 to claim the IBF crown at 118lbs.

He unified the division in his very next fight, winning the WBA belt, after outpointing Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Burnett said: "Although my retirement is forced through injuries, I carry a heart full of satisfaction and gratitude. I have achieved my childhood dream and secured my future heath, which is something no amount of money or titles can provide.

"I would like to thank everyone at MTK Global and Top Rank, Sky Sports and Matchroom Boxing for providing me the opportunity to fulfil my potential as a fighter."

His only defeat came against Nonito Donaire when injury forced him to retire from the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final after just four rounds with a back problem.

He left the Glasgow's SSE Hydro that night in November 2018 on a stretcher but did return to the ring seven months later.

Burnett made a comeback in May and stopped Filipino Jelbirt Gomera in Ulster as it appeared he had make a comeback to the elite.

Further injuries have forced Burnett to hang up his gloves with a record of 20 wins, 10 knockouts, one loss and two world titles.