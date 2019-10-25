Prograis vs Taylor: David Price claims he used hypnosis on Derek Chisora at weigh-in

2:08 David Price warned Derek Chisora he would be 'as weak as a kitten' after face-off David Price warned Derek Chisora he would be 'as weak as a kitten' after face-off

David Price claims he used hypnosis on Derek Chisora as they shared a final face-off at the weigh-in for their big domestic battle.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price online

The Liverpudlian was kept waiting by Chisora, who wore his usual British flag bandana and sunglasses, but Price stared back as they traded words ahead of Saturday's fight on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Asked about Chisora's attempt at mind games, Price insisted he had gained a psychological edge over his British rival.

I have been taking lessons on how to hypnotise. Told him he's going to be as weak as a kitten tomorrow. David Price

"No chance of that happening," Price told Sky Sports. "I'm just nice and calm and relaxed really.

"I've just said to him then, even though I couldn't see [through] his sunglasses, I've looked into his eyes, I can hypnotise him. I have been taking lessons on how to hypnotise.

"Told him he's going to be as weak as a kitten tomorrow. He said 'it's the only chance you'll have', but you know what, I'm looking forward to it.

"This is what it's all about, testing myself against top, top heavyweights and this is going to be a great fight.

Price faces Chisora on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Both heavyweights were only separated by a few pounds, with Price coming in at 18st 12lbs 4oz, while Chisora tipped the scales at 18st 8lbs 3oz.

But Price's height advantage was evident when they posed for photos before Chisora gave a parting wave.

Regis Prograis had earlier made weight at the second attempt, shedding his underwear to register 9st 13lbs 15oz, but Scotland's Josh Taylor was easily inside the 10st limit at 9st 13lbs 9oz for their World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight final.

Watch the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.