Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora stops David Price in fourth round

Derek Chisora pounded David Price to a halt in the fourth round to stay in contention for a big-name heavyweight fight.

Chisora overpowered his British rival, a replacement opponent after Joseph Parker's withdrawal, and the 35-year-old Londoner could look ahead to a major bout, amidst talk of a potential clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Price's arrival had been heralded by the theme tune for a gun slinging cowboy film, with Chisora following him to the ring, milking that villainous reputation by masking his face with a British flag bandana.

Marauding forward, Chisora showed his menacing intent in the opening round as he forced Price into reverse with short, chopping hooks.

But Chisora's aggressive early work slipped below the belt, receiving a rebuke from referee Howard Foster, although there was nothing wrong with looping right hands that troubled Price later in round two.

The Liverpudlian appeared on the brink of being stopped in a torrid third round, with Chisora hammering away with hooks, only for Price to reply with a jolting uppercut before the bell.

But the end was near as Price staged a final rally in the fourth, unloading a few defiant right hands before wilting under a short right hook from Chisora, and the towel came in when he clambered to his feet.

