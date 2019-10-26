Prograis vs Taylor: Lawrence Okolie stops Yves Ngabu in seventh round

Lawrence Okolie earned the European belt with a destructive victory

Lawrence Okolie produced an explosive stoppage win over Yves Ngabu to claim the European cruiserweight title at The O2.

The unbeaten 26-year-old continued his rise towards a world title fight as he halted the previously unbeaten Ngabu with a ferocious flurry of punches in the seventh round.

Stabbing out a stiff jab, Okolie swiftly found his range in the opener, and sent a clubbing right hand through Ngabu's high guard.

Okolie gradually broke down the Belgian's resistance

Ngabu continued to plod forward, an unwise approach as he was stunned in the second round by a succession of hooks from Okolie, who whipped in more punches from head to body in the third.

Trainer Dominic Ingle issued loud instructions to Ngabu in the fourth, with Okolie landing his right hand with regularity, but the Sheffield-based fighter showed more urgency in the fifth, hammering in a few hooks.

Ngabu was trying to drag Okolie into a clash at close quarters, shrugging off a crunching right hand to deliver shots of his own in the sixth, and this high-risk tactic would lead to his downfall in the seventh.

The Hackney man seized his chance to stop Ngabu at The O2

Waiting for the opportune moment, Okolie unloaded a left hook followed by a right hand, sending shockwaves through Ngabu's legs and the referee quickly waved it off.

