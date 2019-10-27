Josh Taylor should be considered as one of Scotland's greatest ever fighters, says George Groves

Josh Taylor celebrates win over Regis Prograis in World Boxing Super Series final

Josh Taylor should be considered as one of Scotland's greatest ever fighters after defeating Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final, says George Groves.

The 'Tartan Tornado' added the WBA 'super' belt to his IBF super-lightweight title after his majority decision victory over American Prograis at The O2 on Saturday night.

Groves trained alongside Taylor in Shane McGuigan's gym and believes the 28-year-old has created fresh debate about his country's finest boxer.

Taylor defeated Prograis following a thrilling 12-round fight at The O2

"To be a unified world champion after 15 fights," said Groves. "When I joined his stable, which wasn't even that long ago, he was just finding his way, and now I think it's hard to argue that he's not Scotland's greatest ever fighter, or if he's not at least going to be.

"He's the hottest property in the UK right now."

Fellow Sky Sports expert Carl Froch heaped praise on Taylor and backed him to fulfil a lengthy reign as champion in the 10st weight class.

"Jose Ramirez is the WBC [and WBO] champion, but Regis Prograis there, I mean that was a great win," said Froch.

"For a guy with 15 fights, that was a special performance, beyond his years, and he will dominate now I'm sure for many years. We're lucky to be part of this night, because we'll look back on this and say 'what a special performance.'"

In the wake of his win, Taylor called for an undisputed world title fight against Californian Ramirez, but Groves feels he could firstly defend his titles in a big domestic clash.

"I think Josh Taylor deserves a little break for now, he's got plenty of belts," said Groves.

"The emphasis on boxing is to rush and let's get all the belts, but I would like to see him have a couple of defences first.

"Let's make the unification build and then go from there. There's plenty of great fights here in the UK to be made, as well as maybe take him to the States."

