Katie Taylor bids to make history as Ireland's third two-weight champion

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor fights this weekend on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor is ready to seize her chance and cement her name in boxing's record books this weekend.

Taylor will top the bill at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night when she challenges Christina Linardatou for the WBO super-lightweight title, live on Sky Sports Action

The 33-year-old record-breaking Bray boxer defeated Delfine Persoon in her last fight to become undisputed lightweight champion. She now steps up to 140lbs aiming to become only the third Irish fighter to win world titles in two weight classes.

"This is going to be a tough challenge but the chance to become a two-weight champion is absolutely unbelievable," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"This is history making, only a couple of other people from Ireland has actually done that become a two-weight world champion, so this is a great, great position to be in.

Christina Linardatou will be making the second defence of her WBO title

"I'm excited about it, I never thought three years ago when I turned professional that I would be in this position where I could actually headline shows at somewhere like the Manchester Arena.

"I know Anthony Crolla is making his final fight as well, so it's going to be something special."

Promoter Eddie Hearn is predicting a "monster year' for Taylor in 2020 with potential fights on the horizon against undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano and a rematch with Persoon.

Cecilia Braekhus is 35-0 and has been undisputed champion since 2014

"Cecilia Braekhus is at 147lbs and Katie is now boxing at 140, but is pushing herself to get there, so we have to have that conversation with Cecilia to see how far she will come down in the weight classes, will she come to 140 or could she get to 142?" said Hearn.

"But two undisputed champions together is the kind of thing we want.

"Cecilia will box on Sky Sports on our Monaco show on November 30 and then when we move into 2020 Katie has got those options there of Persoon, [Amanda] Serrano, Braekhaus.

"It's going to be a monster year and you're going to see some huge, huge events for her, obviously next week and also next year."