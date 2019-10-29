Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua should forget British battle if he loses again

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua would have to travel to America for their fight

Tyson Fury warned Anthony Joshua that he can forget about a blockbuster British battle, if he suffers a repeat defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua attempts to regain his world heavyweight titles against Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after suffering a shock loss to the Mexican in New York in June.

Fury hopes to become WBC champion in an expected rematch with Deontay Wilder in February, but says Joshua is fighting to keep alive hopes for a massive domestic showdown later in the year, and insists his fellow Brit would have to face him in America.

Anthony Joshua can reclaim world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr

"Well, if he gets knocked out again there's no chance, is there, that's for sure," said Fury ahead of his appearance in WWE's 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"If we were to fight, if he did win this fight, then all my fights have to be in America now, so unless they're willing to travel to the US, which after his last visit, I don't think he'll be too happy on going, then it's not happening any time soon, that's for sure.

"Not very near future no, but never say never."

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

Joshua's seventh-round stoppage by Ruiz Jr did not surprise Fury, who refused to predict the rematch, but the 31-year-old did declare that he is a class above both fighters.

"No, I was actually one of the only few people who said Ruiz was probably going to win, and it's on record as well. Got that one right," said Fury.

"It doesn't really matter what my prediction is, does it, because I'm not anything to do with the fight. It's really unimportant what I say.

"I've not got no influence in it, so whatever I say is not really important, especially against rivals anyway. I think they're both bums and they are both not in my league. That's what I say about it.

Joshua has welcomed a huge domestic clash with Fury

"But no-one wants to hear that. My mother always said, if you can't say nothing nice, don't say it at all, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut on this one."

Joshua has suggested that a stadium fight against Fury would be an ideal scenario for the future.

"I always change it, but right now, I'd say Fury at Wembley," he said. "The best of Britain. It is a massive fight."