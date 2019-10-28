Joseph Parker wants rescheduled fight with Derek Chisora in February, says manager David Higgins

Joseph Parker wants a rescheduled fight with Derek Chisora in February as the "whole world wants to see it", says manager David Higgins.

The New Zealander welcomed Chisora's verbal challenge on social media at the weekend after the Londoner had stopped David Price in the fourth round at The O2.

Parker has recovered after a suspected spider bite forced the cancellation of the Chisora clash, with the Kiwi expected to fly home this weekend from a Las Vegas training camp, and Higgins hopes that fresh talks can be held over a new fight date.

"So does Joseph Parker want that fight," said Higgins, when reflecting on Chisora's post-fight call-out.

"The onus is on Eddie Hearn to hopefully make it happen. He's a busy man, he's got a lot on, but the whole world wants to see it.

"Joseph signed with Eddie Hearn as his promoter, because he has a large volume of events, and he's the best in the world.

"Joseph is ready and willing and just needs a date and a venue. Joseph will be travelling home back to New Zealand on Sunday, but yes of course, we'll enter in to talks. That's why we're in business."

The former WBO champion had been keen to return in the next couple of months, but Higgins is now working towards a date early next year and says Parker remains willing to travel to Britain.

"February is the earliest I understand," said Higgins. "To fight in February, Joe would have to enter camp at the very beginning of January.

Joseph would fight in a telephone box in Antarctica. David Higgins

"If anything, it might even end up in March. I don't see Joseph Parker fighting before February unfortunately, which means a fairly long lay-off, but hey that's the business we're in.

"Joseph would fight in a telephone box in Antarctica. That's not the issue. It's simply a matter of locking in the opportunity and Joseph Parker will be there."

Speaking before Chisora's win over Price on Saturday, Parker relished the challenge of facing Chisora in a red-hot atmosphere at a UK venue.

Parker told Sky Sports: "If we do fight in February, I'd love to be in the UK. I love the UK, because people show me and our team so much love and support.

"There's New Zealand, there's Vegas and Samoa and my other home is the UK, so I look forward to being back and catching up with everyone. It's a familiar place for us now."