Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora deserves a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, says manager David Haye

Derek Chisora celebrates his stoppage win over David Price

Derek Chisora has propelled himself into world title contention after stopping David Price and would "put the heat" on Oleksandr Usyk, says manager David Haye.

Chisora overpowered Price in a battle of British heavyweight rivals, stopping the Liverpudlian in the fourth round to stay on course for a big-name bout.

Haye has masterminded the 35-year-old fighter's resurgence and believes his all-action style would trouble Usyk, who has joined the top division after becoming the undisputed world cruiserweight champion.

Chisora pounded Price to a halt in the fourth round at The O2

"I like the Usyk fight - he's mandatory for the WBO," Haye told Sky Sports. "If that fight can be done, it will definitely be fantastic.

"Chisora would put the heat on him.

"If he fights Usyk, who is mandatory, then he's right up there for a shot at the world title. That's what he wants, and I'll do everything I can to get him that."

Oleksandr Usyk stopped Chazz Witherspoon on his heavyweight debut this month

Watched it. Good win for him. Back healthy and will be ready for him anytime — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) October 26, 2019

Joseph Parker was originally set to face Chisora before withdrawing due to a suspected spider bite and the Londoner admits he would still welcome a clash with the New Zealander.

"If we can get Joseph Parker ASAP, I'm ready to go," said Chisora. "I hope he doesn't get another spider bite."