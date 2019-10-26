David Price faces fresh questions about his future after defeat to Derek Chisora, says Johnny Nelson

David Price faces fresh questions about his future after defeat to Derek Chisora, but must decide whether or not he wants to fight on at domestic level, says Johnny Nelson.

The Liverpudlian suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to Chisora at The O2 on Saturday night after stepping in as a replacement opponent following Joseph Parker's withdrawal.

Chisora can look ahead to a possible fight against Parker or Oleksandr Usyk, but Sky Sports expert Nelson admits Price must reconsider his career after falling short again.

Chisora stopped Price in the fourth round at The O2

Nelson said: "Where can he go? I was hoping the penny would drop for David Price, because I think he's one of those fighters that is a lot better than what we see, and he's better from what we've heard in the gym - this guy is unbelievable.

"He's just not been able to perform and put it into practice when it comes to a certain level.

"It's down to David, it's not down to me to write this guy off. Domestically, will he be a gatekeeper? You don't know."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit George Groves believes Chisora would find it difficult to overcome pound-for-pound star Usyk, but would fare better in a rescheduled fight with Parker.

Groves told Sky Sports: "Usyk is a tough fight, I think he's one of the best, if not the best out there - and I'll probably take a bit of stick for that - in the heavyweight division. But maybe this is the time to get him before he properly settles in.

"I think Parker is a great fight, interesting fight, and, again, Parker likes to box long, he could get inside and try and break his heart. It would be a great fight for the fans."