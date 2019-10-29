Anthony Crolla rules out comeback after Saturday's swansong against Frank Urquiaga

1:34 Anthony Crolla is trying not to get carried away with the emotions of his final fight Anthony Crolla is trying not to get carried away with the emotions of his final fight

Anthony Crolla has insisted he will hang up his gloves for good after Saturday's farewell fight with Frank Urquiaga.

Crolla will climb into the ring for the final time as a professional at his beloved Manchester Arena against the Spaniard on the Katie Taylor-Christina Linardatou bill, live on Sky Sports Action.

Live Fight Night Live on

"It's been a rollercoaster of a ride. There's been ups and downs, thankfully more ups," Crolla told Sky Sports.

"Boxing gave me some of the greatest nights of my life. It's been so good to me and I'll be sad to let it go. It's always hard to let go of something you love and that's what I do, I love boxing. I'm in love with boxing, but I believe the right time is now.

📖FINAL CHAPTER📖



👊@ant_crolla has given us a boxing story we will never forget...



He plans to give us a thrilling ending on November 2nd 👏 pic.twitter.com/6oOviKIKuo — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 22, 2019

"I still stay fit, look after myself, but no comeback, just looking after myself.

"I'll stay in boxing, it's been a huge part of my life. I'll stay involved with it in a coaching role. I spend a lot of time with the amateur kids. Hopefully I'll always be involved in boxing for the rest of my life."

Crolla knocked out Darleys Perez to win the world title in his second attempt

Crolla, 32, made his debut at the Manchester Arena in 2007, won the WBA world crown against Daleys Perez eight years later at the same venue and on Saturday will match Ricky Hatton's record of 14 appearances.

"It's the most special arena in the world to me," added the popular Mancunian ahead of his 45th and final fight.

"As a young lad, for many of Ricky's big nights, just going there and dreaming as a young schoolboy boxer of being there one day, headlining and being in world title fights.

"I've lived the dream so many times at that place, it's my favourite venue in the whole world."