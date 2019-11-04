KSI vs Logan Paul: YouTube rivalry explained ahead of LA rematch

KSI faces Logan Paul in Los Angeles this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Ahead of KSI's rematch with Logan Paul in Los Angeles, we have retraced the reasons why the YouTube stars became embroiled in a bitter rivalry.

Book KSI vs Logan Paul 2 now

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online

The YouTubers will settle their heated feud in the early hours of this Sunday in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but who is to blame for the social media beef?

🔥 KSI: Can't Lose - Extended Cut is available On Demand now! 🔥



Step into the world of @KSIOlajidebt, one of the UK’s biggest YouTube stars, as he prepares to enter into the ring for a sporting event like no other. pic.twitter.com/rMEi7yOBsU — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 30, 2019

What sparked the war of words?

In February 2018, KSI defeated fellow Brit Joe Weller in a YouTube boxing match and then instantly issued a verbal challenge to Logan and his younger brother Jake.

"If any YouTuber wants it, you can come get it. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, any of the Pauls, I don't care."

How did the Paul family react?

Jake was first to respond, insisting he had never head of KSI, only for the Londoner to reveal that the Californian was among his large social media following.

0:52 KSI and Logan Paul were reunited in London ahead of rematch KSI and Logan Paul were reunited in London ahead of rematch

The YouTubers soon began trading insults, with Jake even suggesting that his own father Greg should face KSI's dad in an MMA fight.

Deji, younger brother of KSI, then waded into the feud by directing a tirade of abuse at Jake, creating the individual rivalries for a boxing double-header between KSI and Logan, and Deji and Jake.

When did they agree to the first boxing bout?

The Pauls initially called for a mixed martial arts fight in their home city of Los Angeles, with the loser carrying out humiliating forfeits.

0:56 Logan Paul says KSI has no idea what to expect on November 9 Logan Paul says KSI has no idea what to expect on November 9

These demands were dismissed KSI, but Jake later claimed the duo had reached an agreement in a phone call and a contract was then finalised for a YouTube boxing fight at Manchester Arena on August 25.

What happened when they came face-to-face?

The London press conference was quickly disrupted by chaotic scenes as KSI donned a blonde wig and directed a foul-mouthed tirade at the Paul family and Logan's girlfriend.

Tempers flared again between the duo at a press conference in Los Angeles

Logan walked off stage, much to the delight of KSI, who had orchestrated abusive chants from his fans in the crowd.

Who claimed the bragging rights after the first fight?

Neither of them. After six rounds of a fight billed as the "The Biggest Internet Event in History," KSI and Logan had to settle for a majority decision draw.

Two of the judges scored it 57-57, with the third scoring it 58-57 in favour of KSI, and with their rivalry yet to be resolved, both immediately agreed that a rematch was required.

Watch KSI-Logan Paul 2 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office