Golden Contract: Tyrone McKenna hits back at Ohara Davies ahead of super-lightweight competition

Tyrone McKenna has dismissed verbal attack from Ohara Davies

Tyrone McKenna has hit back at Ohara Davies as he branded his super-lightweight rival an embarrassing "novice" ahead of The Golden Contract tournament.

The feuding duo have been trading insults ahead of the quarter-finals at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on November 22, live on Sky Sports, with Davies insisting the Belfast man is the weakest link in the eight-man line-up.

But McKenna has dismissed the Hackney man's latest verbal attack, insisting he will force Davies to consider retirement after inflicting a humiliating defeat.

"Ohara Davies is simply an embarrassment," said McKenna. "He still seems desperate for people to like him, but he's been a walking disaster for ages now.

Davies hopes to settle his rivalry with McKenna in The Golden Contract

"He was saying I was more unpopular than him, but I've never had as many requests in my life than I've had recently in people asking me to punch his head in and end his career on November 22. That's exactly what I'm going to do.

"Davies' career ended back when he fought Josh Taylor. He got smashed up and then he bored everyone to death by doing nothing against Jack Catterall. Then he tried to redeem himself against an old Miguel Vazquez and had to rob him.

"These days, Ohara Davies is a nobody and whoever picks him is going to beat him. He's the worst fighter in the competition.

"Technically, he's still an absolute novice and whoever gets him has a very easy route to the semi-finals. I hope it's me. Let's also hope he doesn't have to pop to Spain when the going gets tough."

The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition starts at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.