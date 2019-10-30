Golden Contract: Ohara Davies says Tyrone McKenna is weakest fighter in super-lightweight event

Ohara Davies has reignited a war of words with Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies has mocked Tyrone McKenna by claiming the Belfast man is even more unpopular than himself and will swiftly exit The Golden Contract event.

The outspoken Londoner joins McKenna in an eight-man line-up for the super-lightweight edition of The Golden Contract at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

Davies was far from impressed with McKenna's points win over Lewis Benson, another entrant in the tournament, and says his bitter rival will fall early in the battle for a lucrative multi-fight deal.

McKenna battled to a narrow points win over Lewis Benson last November

"I remember watching Benson fight McKenna last year and I couldn't believe the judges gave McKenna the win," Davies told MTK Global. "They obviously weren't seeing what me and everyone else was seeing.

"Benson wants to get his own back on McKenna and I believe if they fight again, Benson will knock McKenna out. If I get the opportunity to pick McKenna first, Benson will have to pick someone else. If I get the ball I want, I'll be choosing Tyrone McKenna.

"The fact myself and Benson are ready to pick McKenna shows that he's the most disliked person in the tournament. It's normally me who's the most disliked but I'm happy to give him the title.

I think everyone will want to pick McKenna because he's clearly the easiest opponent. Ohara Davies

"McKenna is clearly the weakest link in this tournament. People know that he's going to get knocked out in his quarter-final so I don't think it'll be just me and Benson targeting him. I think everyone will want to pick McKenna because he's clearly the easiest opponent."

Logan Yoon, an unbeaten contender from Hawaii, is also travelling to London for the quarter-finals and intends to boost his reputation.

"This tournament can change my life in a huge way," he said. "My name would be more known and back home I'd start being recognised a lot more.

"It's a golden opportunity for myself and my team to do bigger things and make some history in the sport of boxing. It keeps me driven to the highest level."

The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition starts at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.