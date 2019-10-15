Golden Contract: Lewis Benson replaces Akeem Ennis-Brown in super-lightweight tournament

Lewis Benson has entered The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition

Lewis Benson admits he is 'absolutely buzzing' after replacing Akeem Ennis-Brown in The Golden Contract super-lightweight tournament.

The Scotsman joins the quarter-finals at York Hall on November 22, live on Sky Sports, after the withdrawal of Ennis-Brown, who will instead target the British & Commonwealth titles.

Benson lines up against former opponent Tyrone McKenna, Ohara Davies, Zhankosh Turarov, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit, Mohamed Mimoune and Logan Yoon, with the winner receiving a lucrative multi-fight deal.

Tyrone McKenna claimed a 96-95 points win over Benson last November

"I'm absolutely over the moon to get this opportunity," said Benson, who has responded with two victories since razor-thin points losses to McKenna and Johnny Coyle.

"In the back of my head I always thought there's a good chance of me going in the tournament in case somebody pulls out for any reason, so I'm absolutely buzzing.

"I've been training hard getting my fitness up and I can't wait. I watched the featherweight tournament and it was unbelievable. I was really impressed with Leigh Wood and Ryan Walsh, they were the standouts for me, and now I can't wait to compete in it myself.

"Everybody in the tournament is a good fighter. You have some of the best boys in Britain and then some really good European fighters too, so it's a cracking line-up."