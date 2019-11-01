KSI vs Logan Paul 2: All the ways to watch the YouTube rematch

KSI and Logan Paul will settle their YouTube rivalry in a rematch this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are even more ways to watch!

The YouTube sensations will share the ring again, this time as professional fighters, with Britain's KSI and American rival Paul aiming to inflict a humiliating defeat after they fought to a hotly-contested draw as amateur boxers last August.

Billy Joe Saunders, Britain's flamboyant world champion, and Devin Haney, billed as the next Floyd Mayweather, appear on an exciting bill at the Staples Center, ahead of the KSI-Logan Paul rematch.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Sky remote

Press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a KSI vs Logan Paul 2 advertisement on screen.

Britain's Billy Joe Saunders defends his world title on the same bill

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options.

To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ - there is no surcharge for online bookings.

Streaming

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

1. Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

2. If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £9.95"

3. Select "Sign up"

4. Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

5. Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday November 9, live from Los Angeles.



You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Sports Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office.