Katie Taylor heavier than Christina Linardatou ahead of WBO super-lightweight showdown

Live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday - then Kovalev vs Canelo live from 1am Sunday morning

Last Updated: 01/11/19 3:28pm

Taylor bids to become a two-weight world champion
Katie Taylor weighed in heavier than champion Christina Linardatou as she stepped up a weight division to challenge for more gold.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor will vie for Linardatou's WBO super-lightweight belt on Saturday at 7pm in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action.

Ireland's Taylor was 9st 13lbs, a pound inside the limit and a pound heavier than Greece's Linardatou.

Taylor challenges for WBO super-lightweight title
It was a comfortable first weigh-in in a new division for Taylor who owns every major title at the 9st 9lbs weight, so is aiming to become a two-weight world champion.

Challenging Linardatou is her first fight since beating fellow world champion Delfine Persoon in New York in June.

Anthony Crolla was 9st 10lbs at his last-ever weigh-in - he will call time on his career after facing Frank Urquiaga on Saturday.

Crolla won a world title in his home city and, back in the same arena, will bid an emotional goodbye to boxing after a 45th fight.

Crolla is teed up for his last fight before retiring
Felix Cash and Jack Cullen engaged in a feisty stare-down after weighing in inside the middleweight limit for their Commonwealth title clash.

Terri Harper went face to face with Viviane Obenauf, and heavyweight Martin Bakole stared down Rodney Hernandez.

