Ruiz vs Joshua: Andy Ruiz Jr has shed weight and aims to 'feel light' in Anthony Joshua rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr was over a stone heavier than Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr wants to "feel light so it’s easier to move on his feet" in the rematch against Anthony Joshua, according to his nutritionist.

Social media images have shown the world heavyweight champion looking slimmer and it has now been confirmed that he plans to whip himself into better shape before the second fight with Joshua on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Andy's weight is coming down," his personal nutritionist and chef Zo's Meal Plans told Sky Sports. "He's working really hard in the gym which is a factor.

"His diet? Fish, salmon, pasta on sparring days. Once in a while we have had a cheat day but nothing too crazy, man.

"The goal is to keep him eating clean, keep him eating healthily.

"Feeling light is what we're going for. We want to keep him light.

"We're not targeting a specific weight - maybe the same weight or a little bit less. But we want to feel light so it's easier for him to move on his feet."

Ruiz Jr weighed in at 19st 11lbs, a stone-and-a-half heavier than Joshua, when they first fought in New York earlier this year.

The Andy Ruiz Jr diet

We wake up and have an omelette with mushroom and spinach and avocado. I switch up the meats. Sometimes he asks for hash browns too. Breakfast

Andy likes to keep lunch lighter because he trains later in the day. He will have a chicken salad or a chicken wrap. Lunch

We have three full meals and snacks in between. He might snack on a wrap or a sandwich, something that he travel with. Andy has a lot of nuts and fruit too. Snack

Pasta or rice. We just left Saudi Arabia and Andy tried some rice there. He loved it, and now I have to try and replicate that rice! He likes the food in Saudi Arabia. Dinner

Steaks. He loves to eat steaks, man. Whenever we can fit in a steak, we do. We try to keep the steak leaner and I try to give him more chicken or fish, if I can. Meal of choice

In the immediate aftermath of his shock victory, Ruiz Jr vowed to enter the rematch with a better physique and that plan is now in motion.

He received encouragement from WBC champion Deontay Wilder to get himself into better condition for the second fight. Wilder said: "I don't think he is one to dwell after obtaining a little taste of success. This is just the beginning, especially when you become a champion. You've got to stay hungry."

Meanwhile in Joshua's camp, sparring has been the key area of improvement as he bids to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

"Sparring is something we've been working at," promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports. "First time around we only had four weeks, and three weeks of sparring. We found guys but probably not the guys we really wanted.

"Now the sparring is top class. He is focused and looking great."

