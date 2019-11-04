KSI vs Logan Paul 2: KSI confident of more victories in a professional boxing ring after Logan Paul settler

KSI makes his professional debut in a rematch with Logan Paul

KSI says he can go on to beat professional boxers after delivering a sensational knockout of rival Logan Paul.

The two YouTubers settle their bitter feud in a rematch at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as they fight without headguards for the first time.

I can definitely fight other pro boxers and beat them KSI

The British social media superstar has vowed to show his "hidden power" against Logan Paul and is adamant he has the ability to then make an impact in the professional ranks.

"I'm obsessed with boxing, I couldn't say that two or three years ago, but now I've got such a hunger for the sport," KSI exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I plan on doing more fights, why would I stop, I'm in the best shape of my life. It works well with what I've got in mind.

"I don't ever think I'll become a world champion, but I can definitely fight other pro boxers and beat them. I'll take opportunities that make sense before I get to the point where I decide to hang the gloves up.

"I have hidden power and now, without headguards, I will go in there and knock [Logan Paul] out. I haven't knocked someone out properly before, I have in sparring, but not in front of the world."

Whether this emerging new YouTuber craze is here to stay remains to be seen, but KSI hopes to receive recognition from even the harshest critics after dedicating himself to boxing.

"I understand why a lot of people, boxing purists included, think it is terrible for the sport," the charismatic 26-year old explained.

"It's because it's changed and it's something different. When the event happens, people will understand and appreciate that this is helpful for everyone.

"I train like a pro boxer, I'm not just chilling around and playing games. I'm watching and understanding boxing every day, trying to improve my IQ. This is extremely serious. Once people understand it, they'll respect it a lot more.

"This will bring new fans to the sport. With this fight and the Joe Weller one before, I've had hundreds of thousands of messages saying I've inspired them to get into boxing. They look at it and say: 'That's sick, I want to do it'."

