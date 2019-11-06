KSI vs Logan Paul 2: A YouTube fight could potentially fill a stadium, says promoter Eddie Hearn

4:03 KSI says Shannon Briggs is a cheerleader for Logan Paul who cannot save him KSI says Shannon Briggs is a cheerleader for Logan Paul who cannot save him

KSI and Logan Paul can sell a fight like Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor - and YouTubers could potentially fill a stadium in the future, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

Non Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

The social media sensations will settle their rivalry in this weekend's rematch in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Britain's KSI and American Logan Paul bringing together a combined total of 40 millions followers.

Outrageous antics and venomous insults have fuelled the hype surrounding both YouTube fighters, and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn says the huge online interest could possibly fill a far bigger arena.

Logan Paul and KSI are up there with Mayweather, McGregor in terms of personalities, who know how to sell. Eddie Hearn

"We've just got to understand, these guys aren't elite fighters," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"They are good athletes that have trained meticulously to be fighters, which is an achievement in itself, and by the way, they've already done it. They've already boxed in front of 20,000 over six rounds, now they're doing it again."

Asked if YouTubers might fill a stadium, he replied: "Yeah you could. I reckon we'll have about 14-15,000 there.

"It was here last time and it sold 20,000, in like two days. It's bigger in the UK it seems than the US, just because I think boxing is bigger in the UK.

1:02 Logan Paul says trainer Shannon Briggs has turned him into a 'monster' Logan Paul says trainer Shannon Briggs has turned him into a 'monster'

"I don't really know where this is going. A lot of it comes down to the actual event, and the fight. If it's a really good fight and someone gets knocked out, and everyone rants and raves about it, then you're probably going to do something again.

"If it's a stinker and everyone moans and says 'it was a novelty, a one-off,' then maybe it is, but you can't ignore the numbers. It's like nothing I've ever seen."

Joe Weller, a fellow British YouTuber who faced KSI in a boxing fight last February, has suggested the pulling power on social media could create a full attendance at the national stadium.

"I believe Logan Paul-KSI in the UK could sell out Wembley, genuinely, 100 per cent," said Weller, who has joined the Sky Sports team for KSI-Logan Paul 2. "They've both got 20 million [followers].

"If they were to do Wembley reasonably priced, you would sell that out in a couple of days. Honestly, I genuinely believe that."

Mayweather fought McGregor in front of a worldwide audience in 2017, with boxing's No 1 fighter sharing the ring with the biggest name in UFC following a whirlwind media tour.

KSI and Paul have whipped their fans into a frenzy during their own unruly pre-fight events and Hearn believes the controversial duo are continuing to create massive demand.

"They are such brilliant promoters these guys," he said. "Logan Paul and KSI are up there with Mayweather, McGregor in terms of personalities, who know how to sell."

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.