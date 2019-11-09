KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Devin Haney reveals his blueprint to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko

0:35 Haney (23-0) called out Lomachenko after his most-recent win Haney (23-0) called out Lomachenko after his most-recent win

Devin Haney is hunting down a fight with modern great Vasiliy Lomachenko, but why is he so confident of beating the Ukrainian superstar?

The American makes the first defence of his WBC lightweight world title against Alfredo Santiago in Los Angeles this Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Box Office, having been elevated to full champion at a recent convention in Mexico.

Lomachenko is a living legend, but I see flaws. Devin Haney

The upgrade saw Lomachenko receive the status of Franchise champion with the governing body and Haney will hope it moves a scintillating showdown even closer.

So why do you want to fight 'Loma'?

Lomachenko is a living legend. He's a great fighter, he has a great work ethic, these are great things to be compared to.

But I do see flaws in him that I can capitalise on. One deciding factor - my jab. I feel like I've got the best jab in the game and my jab separates me from everyone.

Being honest, I haven't played the fight out in my head because the fight hasn't been set in stone. It doesn't look like it's going to be made next.

Will size be a major factor if he faces you?

I think my strengths match up great, that's why I feel like I could beat him. I feel like I'm faster, I'm stronger, I'm bigger. I feel like I'm better overall.

I'm 20, I'm growing into my man strength and it's showing in my fights. I went into my last fight and broke my opponent's orbital bone at just 20-years-old, so I'm only getting stronger. I'm only getting better.

Anybody that I fight has to respect my power. If you go in there and you don't, then you're going to be in for a rude awakening. It might end early if you don't.

Were you impressed with his victory over Luke Campbell in August?

I feel I have a lot more than Luke, and I mean that in the most humble of ways. I just think that I'm a better overall fighter. Haney on Lomachenko-Campbell

I thought it was a good fight. I think Lomachenko showed some flaws. Luke Campbell done well, he used his jab, he landed some good body shots. He didn't do enough to win, but in spots, he did well.

I think Lomachenko has great feet, and you've got to have great feet too, to beat him. You're not going to go in there with your feet in the mud, thinking that you're going to beat Lomachenko, You've got to have fast feet.

That fight was here in the UK, do you plan to fight here?

The fights here are crazy, the atmosphere is crazy. 2020 it looks like I'm going to be fighting here, so I look forward to it. Wembley, The O2, The Manchester Arena. Anywhere.

A final word with Dad Bill, what do you want in the near future for Devin?

With so many fights; the Ryan Garcia fight, with the Lomachenko fight, with Teofimo Lopez, it's a number of different fighters that Devin has a future attraction with and we can't put everyone off until later.

Someone has to step-up and Devin is ready to step-up to that big fight. If it's Lomachenko first then so be it.

