KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Devin Haney to show the world he is top dog

Devin Haney has a point to prove now he is WBC lightweight champion

Devin Haney aims to show the world he is “top dog” and prove he is champion on merit when he faces Alfredo Santiago.

Haney will make the first defence of his WBC world lightweight title against Santiago on the undercard to KSI-Logan Paul at the Staples Center in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The undefeated American stopped Russian Zaur Abdullaev in September to win the interim title but was elevated to champion after the WBC made Vasiliy Lomachenko 'Franchise' champion at 135lbs.

"The world is watching. They want to see if I'm a real world champion or not," Haney told Sky Sports after the public work out at Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

"I've got to go in there and put on a dominant performance, show the world that I earned the belt and that I am a top dog and if you want to fight me it won't be easy.

"Of course I would have won it in the ring but they can't take it away from me, I'm world champion."

Santiago (12-0, KOs 4) will make his American debut after taking the fight at short notice but Haney is not expecting an easy night's work.

"With me having the belt, anybody they put me in with, they're going to be hungry, they want to become world champion and beating me can change their whole life," added Haney (23-0, KOs 15).

"So I'm not taking them lightly at all, I've got to go in there and take care of business and fight as if I was fighting for the world title."

Haney is put through his paces during a workout

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes 2020 will be a huge year for Haney, who many believe is the heir to protege and former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather.

"Already people are calling him out. 'Tank' [Gervonta] Davis this week online, that's a huge fight," said Hearn.

"Ryan Garcia is a mega-fight for 2020, Luke Campbell, he's got a mandatory against Javier Fortuna. Lomachenko is a fight he really wants, Teofimo Lopez, so many big fights out there for him and he's 20!"

