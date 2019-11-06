Wilder vs Ortiz 2: Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz is a more exciting fight than Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder insists an undisputed fight with Andy Ruiz would be "even more exciting" than a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Britain's heavyweight star will attempt to regain the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after the Mexican's stunning stoppage win in June.

Wilder holds the last remaining WBC title and hopes for a repeat victory from Ruiz Jr, who is also guided by influential advisor Al Haymon, as the Alabama man believes it would be easier to agree a blockbuster battle for all the belts.

Joshua will attempt to avenge his loss to Ruiz Jr

"In my opinion, I think it's an even bigger fight, here between the two [champions], especially how [Ruiz Jr] he won the first time," said Wilder. "It's all going to determine if he's able to win the second time.

"With Joshua, we tried many times to get that fight unfold and make a dream fight happen, you know for the fans to unify the division. To have one champion, one face, one name.

"As you can see that was a long process, a process where we had different markers being stretched. Once we completed, we had to do something else, we had to do this, we had to do that. It was a lot.

Wilder is preparing for a second fight with Luis Ortiz, live on Sky Sports

"This is a gladiator's sport, this is a man's sport and I'm a grown man and I don't have time for games. Being that Ruiz is under the same stable as I, a much easier fight to make, and I think an even more exciting fight as well."

Wilder risks his status as WBC champion in a rematch with Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on November 23, live on Sky Sports, with plans already in place for a second fight against Tyson Fury on February 22.

0:20 Wilder has questioned whether Tyson Fury wants a rematch Wilder has questioned whether Tyson Fury wants a rematch

But the 'Bronze Bomber' has questioned whether Fury will follow through the fight following the Brit's recent appearance in WWE wrestling.

"Fury, I don't think he ever wanted the rematch," said Wilder. "I can understand him running. He can run, run, run as far as he can.

"But he's got to remember, he signed the contract, and when you sign something. Anybody know that the pen is a silent warrior. You're going to have to pay consequences of getting out of that."

