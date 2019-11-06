Tyson Fury hits back at Deontay Wilder's claims he's running away from rematch

0:44 Tyson Fury has told Deontay Wilder he is ready for a rematch in February 2020 if the American comes through his fight against Victor Ortiz Tyson Fury has told Deontay Wilder he is ready for a rematch in February 2020 if the American comes through his fight against Victor Ortiz

Tyson Fury says he wants to finish what he started in his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury hit back at claims from the 'Bronze Bomber' that he does not want a rematch by posting a video on his social media assuring fans he is ready for a February 22 date.

Wilder retained his world heavyweight title when the pair met in December 2018 after a controversial draw.

Fury said: "This is to address Deontay Wilder's recent comments on how I don't want to fight him and how afraid of him I am.

"If I was afraid of you I wouldn't have fought you after having three years out of the ring and beaten you in your own country - you had to rob me and give me a draw.

"Just get through your fight with Ortiz, do your own thing, stop using my name for relevance. You should be on 20 per cent, but I'm not, I'm giving you a fair share, because I'm a fair man.

"So the thing is with you Wilder - crack on with your own business and I will see you February 22 to finish what I started."

Wilder takes on Luis Ortiz in another rematch on November 23 live on Sky Sports.

