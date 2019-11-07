KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Conor McGregor and Freddie Flintoff are on a list of aspiring pro boxers

Conor McGregor turned professional for a fight against Floyd Mayweather

KSI and Logan Paul make their professional debuts in Saturday's rematch, so we've looked back at other celebrities and sportsmen that sought success in boxing.

The hugely-popular YouTubers will fight without headguards for the first time in Los Angeles this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as they join a long list of aspiring boxers who try to make their name in the paid ranks.

UFC star Conor McGregor and England cricket hero Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff are among a collection of surprising entrants into the sport...

Mickey Rourke bt Steve Powell UD, 1991

Mickey Rourke put his acting career on hold for a handful of fights

A famous face in Hollywood thanks to his exploits in blockbusters such as The Wrestler and The Expendables, Mickey Rourke's passion wasn't always acting as he toyed with fight game in the early 1990s.

With claims that he was a successful amateur disputed by many with America's unpaid fight community, Rourke demonstrated some basic skills when winning his professional bow against the unheralded Steve Powell via a four-round decision. Rourke's experiment boxing ended in 1994 with a respectable slate of 6-0-2.

Curtis Woodhouse bt Dean Marcantonio PTS, 2006

Former Birmingham City player Curtis Woodhouse went on to win a British title

After grabbing multiple headlines as a footballing boy wonder, Curtis Woodhouse was a widely respected footballer with a number of appearances for Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Hull City. In 2006, Woodhouse's desire to be a successful sportsman focused on boxing instead of football and he made his professional debut with a points win over Dean Marcantonio.

There were many bumps along the road, but his decision to switch to the squared circle paid off when he became British champion in 2014 with a split decision points win over Darren Hamilton.

Andrew Flintoff bt Richard Dawson PTS, 2012

Andrew Flintoff traded in his cricket bat for boxing gloves

After capturing the hearts of a nation thanks to his miraculous cricketing exploits during the Ashes series of 2005, Andrew Flintoff was the face of a glorious English summer as his tenacity wobbled Australia.

Seven years later, Flintoff was standing across the ring from Richard Dawson as he made his professional boxing debut at heavyweight. Despite his all-rounder status in cricket, Flintoff's flirt with boxing was a short one and despite hitting the deck against Dawson, Flintoff rallied to collect a narrow points win in what would turn out to be his final fight.

'Freddie' overcame a second round knockdown

Leon McKenzie bt John Mason TKO, 2013

The fact that Leon McKenzie pursued a career in boxing should come as a surprise to nobody. The son of Clinton McKenzie, a former respected champion, and nephew of three-weight world ruler, Duke McKenzie, boxing was very much in Leon's make-up.

Leon McKenzie followed in the footsteps of boxing champions

Once an established Premier League star with Norwich City, Leon decided to chase business more familiar with his family and made his professional bow at a sold-out York Hall in the summer of 2013 with a second-round win over John Mason. McKenzie would have brief success as a paid fighter with the highlight being his first-round stoppage of Kelvin Young in 2016. He hasn't fought since a 2017 loss to Cello Renda.

Floyd Mayweather bt Conor McGregor TKO, 2017

Arguably the most famous professional debut of all time occurred in 2017 when Conor McGregor swapped the octagon for the ring for a lucrative boxing match with generational icon, Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor battled the biggest name in boxing

The fight pitting two superstars of different combat sports was a global success due to the popularity of the participants, but once the action got underway, it was clear who was in control. McGregor tried valiantly, but it was obvious he was out of his depth. Mayweather fought at a comfortable pace before forcing the stoppage in round number 10.

