KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Devin Haney comfortably handles comparisons to Floyd Mayweather

Devin Haney defends his WBC title, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Devin Haney is comfortable with the constant comparisons to Floyd Mayweather, but insists he will become his own brand of superstar.

Hailed as one of America's hottest talents, the 20-year-old will make the first defence of his WBC lightweight belt against Alfredo Santiago on the KSI-Logan Paul 2 bill in Los Angeles on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haney was elevated to champion status last month, a first step toward his ultimate ambition of succeeding Mayweather as the No 1 star in US boxing.

Can you understand the natural comparisons to Mayweather?

He's a living legend. He's a great fighter, he has a great work ethic - those are two great things to be compared to.

I'm thankful for that. Now it's just living up to it.

Have you watched Floyd train - and what's the secret to his success?

Victor Ortiz, Cotto, McGregor, you name it, a lot of his big fights.

His work ethic, that's really the main thing. His work ethic is crazy, and that's something that I started in my game.

What separates superstars from other champions?

I feel like anybody can become a world champion, but be being able to keep it and defending it and being successful for so many years, that's the key to it. It's not how good you doing it's how long you've been doing good.

How else can you capture the attention of the fans?

Boxing is just one part of it. You’ve got to have that charisma, that 'It Factor', and I feel that’s what I’ve got. Devin Haney

Can you emulate Floyd by becoming America's biggest name?

Yes, I think I'm the next superstar coming up, but one thing about me is, I'm not trying to be Floyd. I'm not trying to be Canelo.

I'm not trying to be nobody, I just want to be me Devin Haney, and the people like me for me and that's why I can never go wrong, because I'm not faking being anyone else, I'm being Devin Haney.

