Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk 'makes sense' says David Haye, who plans WBO talks

Derek Chisora's manager David Haye claims Oleksandr Usyk is "interested" in a fight, and he is in talks with the WBO should their belt become vacant.

Anthony Joshua challenges Andy Ruiz Jr for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but his promoter Eddie Hearn has said: "Some belts may become vacant."

The winner of Joshua's rematch with Ruiz Jr will have Usyk and Kubrat Pulev as WBO and IBF mandatory challengers, respectively, each expecting the next shot at the champion leading to the option of vacating a belt and pursuing other fights instead.

Chisora could be picked as an opponent for Usyk in a vacant WBO title fight, his manager Haye believes. He said: "Usyk's people have been in contact with [promoter Hearn] to say they are interested.

"The WBO have a convention in Tokyo where I will lobby them. The WBO want exciting fighters, and it makes sense for them to sanction Usyk vs Chisora."

Hearn had previously said: "It's a fight that they could do, potentially even for the WBO title next year."

Chisora stopped Price to continue his explosive recent form

Chisora won the WBO intercontinental title when he stopped David Price in his most recent fight, which could see him enter their rankings, so the wheels are already been in motion if the winner of Ruiz Jr vs Joshua opts to vacate the belt.

Tyson Fury is No 2 in the WBO rankings, behind Usyk, but is targeting a fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder instead, opening up the race to challenge for the gold.

"My gut says the WBO [will be vacated] because Usyk is a tricky customer," Haye said. "I believe Joshua will go the Pulev route, a bigger guy who will stand and fight, rather than the Usyk route."

Chisora, prior to beating Price, mocked Usyk for "juggling balls" and said: "I want that fight."

Unbeaten Usyk won his heavyweight debut last month against Chazz Witherspoon and made it clear that he wanted to challenge for a world title in his next fight. He has previously won an Olympic gold medal and the undisputed cruiserweight title.

"Derek has more of a shot of achieving that goal [of becoming heavyweight champion] than I did, if you look back to 2004," said Haye on the eve on the 10-year anniversary of his win over Nikolai Valuev which won him the heavyweight title.

"It has always been a dream to guide a fighter to winning the heavyweight championship, after I did it myself. This is a target that I believe I can achieve.

“Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even." #muhammadali pic.twitter.com/0Z8QQtUfne — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) November 6, 2019

"Myself and Evander Holyfield are the only two to win the cruiserweight and heavyweight championships. Usyk would potentially be the third man to ever do it, so I'd like to stop that!

"Whether it's Chisora's next fight or the fight after, it will be for a world title. Imagine Chisora winning a world title? What a turnaround."

Chisora has once been a world title challenger but lost to Vitali Klitschko in 2012 - he notoriously brawled with then-enemy Haye in the post-fight press conference.

