KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Devin Haney to show the world he is one of the best

Devin Haney and Alfredo Santiago share an intense stare down

Devin Haney is hoping Alfredo Santiago can "weather the storm" so he can prove he is one of best boxers in the world.

Haney defends his WBC lightweight title against Santiago on the undercard of KSI-Logan Paul 2 at the Staples Center in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haney (23-0, KOs 15) dominated Russian Zaur Abdullaev in September to claim the interim belt and last month was given the full title by the WBC after Vasiliy Lomachenko was declared 'Franchise' champion.

The supremely talented American, who is tipped by many to fill the void left by former mentor and pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather, is keen to show off his skills for the first time as champion against the undefeated Puerto Rico-based Dominican Santiago.

"This fight I'm going into with a chip on my shoulder. I feel the world, the boxing fans are not acknowledging me as WBC champion, so come Saturday night I will show them.

"I'm going to go in there and put on a great performance and if he can weather the storm the boxing fans will get the chance to see everything that Devin Haney is made of - if he can't, it will be an early night.

"Tune in on Saturday night and I'll show the world, I'm one of the best boxers in the world."

