KSI vs Logan Paul 2: KSI and Logan Paul separated by security after fiery press conference

KSI lashed out at Logan Paul after a venomous press conference ahead of their showdown in Los Angeles.

The YouTube sensations - who will settle their heated feud when they fight for the first time as professionals at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office - traded insults and had to be separated by security after a long and intense stare down which ended by KSI shoving his internet rival.

The duo, who boast 40 million subscribers between them, hurled abuse at each other following a bizarre question and answer session after Logan Paul's trainer, Shannon Briggs, had threatened to break rival handler Viddal Riley's jaw.

"This is the hardest thing I've done in my life," said KSI. "This camp has pushed me to the edge. I've never worked so hard in my life.

"Mentally I've reached a new point, I'm not afraid to get hit. I'm not afraid to get punched in the face or take a big body shot. I'm ready to f*** you up."

"I know you're afraid to get hit, you can't punch going backwards, you're terrible with pressure. Always open for body shots, your hands don't really know what they're doing and you are weak."

Logan Paul hit back after being accused of being nervous: "I wish I felt anxiety, it would make me feel human but unfortunately you're not dealing with a human, you're dealing with an animal.

"There are so many ways this fight can end. I can answer this question and say knockout, I can say TKO, I can answer the question and say this fight goes the distance, but to be honest we are prepared for anything.

"My condition is top notch, if you want to go six rounds, I can go six rounds, but I promise it will not be good for your health.

"This is a personal thing for me. I definitely want to go out there and secure the victory in violent fashion for my friends, my family, my fans and everyone that is going to be at the Staples Center.

"But to be honest KSI just happens to be the guy in the ring for me. This is the end of a redemption arc that has changed my life. So for me, the only demon I'm fighting in that ring is myself."

KSI, when asked by promoter Eddie Hearn how he was going to win, insisted the cruiserweight contest would not go the six rounds.

"Knockout, I'm going to win by knockout. I'm going to start real fast, he won't be able to keep up."

