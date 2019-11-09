Callum Smith would relish a massive fight with Billy Joe Saunders or Gennadiy Golovkin at Anfield

Callum Smith is working towards a huge world title fight in his home city

Callum Smith would relish a massive fight with Billy Joe Saunders or Gennadiy Golovkin as he works towards a homecoming world title clash at Anfield.

Liverpool's WBA 'super' champion is hopeful that British rival Saunders will not derail a potential domestic clash when he defends the WBO super-middleweight belt against Marcelo Esteban Coceres on the KSI-Logan Paul 2 bill tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Billy Joe Saunders faces Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles

Talks have already been held about staging a fight at Liverpool's 54,000-seater stadium next summer, although Smith must firstly face John Ryder at The Echo Arena on November 23, live on Sky Sports.

He told Sky Sports: "I lose to John Ryder then talks about it will disappear, but listen, the talks were positive a few weeks ago, so I think it's just come through this one, and then we'll pick them up there. But if there is ever a time to do it, now is the time.

"We've always been waiting for the right fights at the world title, the right time with the club, and I think everything seems to make sense for next summer. It's just a little bit more motivation to come through November 23 and look good and make the city of Liverpool want to come out and support me at Anfield in May or June, whenever it may be."

Saunders has joined the same promotional stable as Smith after signing with Eddie Hearn, who has fuelled speculation about a showdown between the unbeaten champions.

"He's got a lot to lose if he slips up," said Smith. "I'm sure he will be switched on. People talking about a big 2020 for me, he's in the same position, he probably wants the big fights next year and possibly a fight between ourselves is a huge domestic world title fight.

"We've both got business to take care of at the end of the year and providing neither of us slip up, then it's definitely a possible fight in the future."

The 29-year-old is recognised as the No 1 fight in the division, having triumphed in the World Boxing Super Series, and wants to test himself against an elite fighter like Golovkin, if he cannot face a fellow champion at 168lbs.

Good meeting with the Champ @GGGBoxing in LA tonight planning the next one! 👀 @DAZN_USA pic.twitter.com/sV5pCQ32F6 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 8, 2019

"If I can't get a unification fight, then there's other tops names, even though they haven't got a world title, ie Golovkins, stuff like that. I just want big fights," said Smith.

"I believe I've shown my worth, become a world champion, now I want to try and see how good I am. The only way I'll find that out is by testing myself against the best.

"Listen, it's [Golovkin] a massive fight, I know Eddie will know a little bit more on the chances of it being in America or being in England, but either or, I don't mind.

"He's a great fighter, he's a massive name, and someone I would love to share the ring with."

