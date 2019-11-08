Oleksandr Usyk open to Derek Chisora fight so as 'not to wait around' for world-title shot

Derek Chisora fight could interest Oleksandr Usyk, says his manager Egis Klimas

Oleksandr Usyk's team has, for the first time, expressed willingness to have another fight before challenging for a world heavyweight title - and Derek Chisora fits the bill.

Usyk is the mandatory challenger to the WBO title that will be contested between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and promoter Eddie Hearn has said that afterwards "some belts may become vacant".

Chisora has been thrown into the mix by his manager David Haye who will lobby for the opportunity at the next WBO convention, and said: "It makes sense for them to sanction Usyk versus Chisora".

But now Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has suggested they would be keen to fight, even without a world title on the line.

He exclusively told Sky Sports: "We don't know what happens on December 7. But if it is possible to fight in between and not to wait for another six months, I think Chisora will be a good fight for Usyk."

Previously, the former Olympic gold medallist and undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk had refused to consider anything other than a world heavyweight championship fight after successfully debuting in the division last month.

Anthony Joshua attempts to regain world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7

"I am ready to fight them," Usyk said about Ruiz Jr and Joshua immediately after his most recent win over Chazz Witherspoon. He has previously claimed that Joshua at Wembley Stadium was his dream fight.

Joseph Parker is another possible opponent for Chisora after a suspected spider bite forced him to withdraw from a scheduled fight last month and the New Zealander expressed his dismay on social media after the Brit was recently linked with Usyk.

Usyk and Chisora agreeing to meet without the WBO belt at stake could open the door to Kubrat Pulev, the IBF mandatory challenger, to meet the winner of Ruiz Jr's rematch with Joshua.

The IBF told Sky Sports earlier this year that they expected Pulev to receive a shot before WBO mandatory Usyk. The statement read: "Ours has to come first. The organisations have agreed that the IBF mandatory would be next."

The WBC mandatory challenger, meanwhile, has been named as Tyson Fury in advance of an expected second fight with Deontay Wilder next year meaning Dillian Whyte must wait until February 2021 - a decision labelled as "ridiculous" by promoter Eddie Hearn.

"It's a decision of convenience," he added.

