Daniel Jacobs to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at super-middleweight

Last Updated: 08/11/19 8:02pm

Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr will meet at super-middleweight
Daniel Jacobs is stepping up to super-middleweight to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Phoenix, Arizona on December 20, live on Sky Sports.

Jacobs (35-3, KOs 29) will move up to 168lbs after losing his IBF world title in a middleweight unification clash with pound-for-pound star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May.

Jacobs lost a unanimous decision to Canelo in Las Vegas
The American faces Chavez Jr (51-3-1, KOs 33) at the same venue where the Mexican's legendary father brought down the curtain on his record-breaking 115-fight career.

"I am thrilled to be making my debut at super-middleweight on December 20 against Julio Cesar Chavez," said Jacobs.

Daniel Jacobs is aiming to become a two-weight world champion
"I've achieved a dream of becoming a world champion at middleweight and now I am seeking to secure my legacy by becoming a two-weight world champion.

"Facing Julio is a great test for my first fight, he's a former middleweight champion like me and he has the same goal as I do - Julio is always in great fight and I am sure that our styles will gel to be a thriller for the fans, and I plan to announce my arrival at 168lbs in style."

Chavez Jr also lost a unanimous decision to Canelo in Las Vegas
Chavez Jr, who returned to the ring in August with a first-round KO win in his 56th fight after losing to Canelo in May 2017, also has plans to become a two-weight champion.

"Going against Daniel Jacobs is the perfect fight for me because there is so much on the line," said Chavez Jr.

"A victory gets me one step closer to a world championship and I'm not going to let anyone stand in my way."

