KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Logan Paul will enjoy weight advantage in YouTubers' cruiserweight clash

1:40 KSI was over six pounds lighter than Logan Paul at the weigh-in for their rematch KSI was over six pounds lighter than Logan Paul at the weigh-in for their rematch

Logan Paul will have weight on his side when he takes on KSI in this weekend's eagerly-awaited showdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

The two YouTube stars, who have 40 million subscribers between them, will fight as professionals for the first time, without headguards and wearing 10oz gloves, in a six-round cruiserweight contest on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Logan Paul was first on the scales during Friday's weigh-in and came in just inside the 200lb cruiserweight limit at 199.4lbs, while KSI was over 6lbs lighter at 193.2lbs.

"I'm kind of done talking, it's time to let my fists talk," said Logan Paul after the pair shared a brief head to head.

KSI countered: "It's over for him. He should have beat me in the last fight, that was his best opportunity.

"Look at my team, my team is stacked. I've got Larry Wade, he's trained Shaw Porter and he's currently training Luis Ortiz. I've got Jeff Mayweather as my trainer as well. I've got Viddal Riley, Leon Williams, I've got Stitch Duran as my cut-man.

"Look at the team, I'm stacked. He has Shannon Briggs, he has a hype-man. It's over for him, it's literally over for him."

Billy Joe Saunders takes on Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Billy Joe Saunders had no problem making the super-middleweight limit ahead of his WBO title defence against Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

The former WBO middleweight champion tipped the scales at 167.4lbs, while undefeated Argentine Cocreres weighed 168lbs ahead of his first world title tilt and first fight outside of South America.

"Saturday night I'm going to put on a good show, hopefully a knockout," said Saunders. "You can see silky skills, the best from the UK."

Devin Haney faces Alfredo Santiago in LA

Devin Haney was on the lightweight limit ahead of the first defence of his WBC crown against Alfredo Santiago.

The undefeated American, who was handed the title by the WBC after Vasily Lomachenko was declared 'Franchise' champion last month, came in at 135lbs

"I'm looking forward to putting on a great performance, he won't last 12 rounds," said Haney.

"I'm the youngest world champion in boxing and on Saturday I'll prove I'm the best in the world."

Undefeated Puerto Rico-based Dominican Santiago also weighed 135lbs.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.