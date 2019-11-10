KSI v Logan Paul 2: British YouTube star KSI rules out third fight

1:24 KSI says he planned to pressure Logan Paul from the first bell KSI says he planned to pressure Logan Paul from the first bell

KSI has ruled out a trilogy fight with Logan Paul after claiming a narrow points win over the American.

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2 Repeat

Non-Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2 Repeat

The Briton dismissed calls for a third fight after defeating his YouTube rival in a six-round cruiserweight contest fought under professional rules at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"No it's done, it's done, I'm on to the next thing," insisted KSI, when asked whether the pair would meet again in the ring.

0:52 KSI makes his way to the ring ahead of his rematch against Logan Paul KSI makes his way to the ring ahead of his rematch against Logan Paul

1:49 Joe Weller, AnEsonGib and Behzinga could not hide their passion as the verdict was announced Joe Weller, AnEsonGib and Behzinga could not hide their passion as the verdict was announced

The 26-year-old credited his victory to a lack of fear in the rematch after the pair battled to a draw in their first white-collar contest last August.

"KSI last time was scared, I was scared to fight. I was scared to touch him, I was scared to touch him. This time I just went in, this time I just kept going," said KSI.

The Watford fighter was forced to climb off the canvas in the fourth round after Paul held his head and hit him on the back of the head on the way down.

"He hit me hard and hit me on the back of the head, it was outrageous but it is what is. The boy is happy, the boy's victorious, happy days.

"It took me about a minute, a minute or two just to figure out how I was and then I came back at, I kept on going. That's boxing, I didn't want to stop. I didn't want people to think 'he can't take punches, he's weak, he's not a fighter'. I am a fighter, I keep going and that's it."

The bitter rivals had spent the build-up to Saturday's fight trading insults but afterwards, the pair shook hands and embraced.

"We've got to have some respect tonight," added KSI. "It takes a big man to get in the ring and you're a big man. You made me work today and you made me work last year as well.

"Thank you for a good fight, bro."

Watch the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 repeat on Sunday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.