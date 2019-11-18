Golden Contract: Ohara Davies still believes he can win a world title

Ohara Davies returns to action in The Golden Contract on Friday

Ohara Davies still holds ambitions of becoming a world champion and believes victory in The Golden Contract tournament will be a step towards a title shot.

The 27-year-old has teamed up with old trainer Tony Cesay ahead of Friday's super-lightweight competition at York Hall in Bethnal Green, live on Sky Sports, with the winner claiming a lucrative multi-fight deal.

Davies has only suffered defeat to current unified world champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, the WBO's mandatory challenger, and remains confident that he can triumph at the top level in the sport.

Davies is part of an eight-man line-up for the super-lightweight event

"Being back under Tony Cesay now, I feel like it was just waiting to happen, and now the whole world is going to see what I can do for real," Davies told Sky Sports. "I believe I can become a world champion, 100 per cent.

"As much as people doubt me now - and I've been looking on online and seeing what they're saying about me - people think I'm more of an entertainer than a boxer, but that's up to me to shut their mouths and change their minds.

"I'm going for a world title. I'm going for everything I can get and I know I can become one [world champion]. The first step is going to be on November 22."

Despite the big financial award at stake, Davies is solely focused on realising his full potential, having rediscovered his love for the sport during stringent sessions with former amateur coach Cesay.

I cant live my life in regret, I don’t want to get older and live my life in regret of not trying to be great, I will try to reach greatness #Boxing pic.twitter.com/6mtw0yJPdj — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) November 14, 2019

"I'm not thinking about the money, I'm just going back to how I was in the past, thinking about fighting," said Davies.

"That's the only thing that really matters. I remember as an amateur, I never got paid, but I fought week after week, month after month, and I just loved it.

"It's not about how much I'm getting paid, or this or that. It's literally about training, being the best I can be, and then getting the win."

Davies will receive his opponent at Tuesday's draw as he lines up alongside Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees, Logan Yoon, Lewis Benson, Kieran Gething and Mikey Sakyi.

The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition starts at York Hall from 7.30pm on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action.