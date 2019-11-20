Smith vs Ryder: Callum Smith's plan to become undisputed super-middleweight champion

4:05 Callum Smith plans to become undisputed Callum Smith plans to become undisputed

Callum Smith has vowed to steamroll John Ryder then prove he is “the best in the world” by beating other world champions.

The WBA super-middleweight champion defends his title in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm, before targeting the other major belts.

"That's the plan, I believe I'm the best in the world at this weight," Smith told Sky Sports News. "If you've got a belt in my weight division then you're in my path. That's what I want, to collect as many belts as I can. To cement myself as the best on the planet.

"Undisputed champion is something that I've set myself, as a goal."

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super-middleweight title-holder, Caleb Plants holds the IBF version and David Benavidez is the WBC champion.

A major opportunity to fight at Anfield looms in 2020 for Smith if he can dispatch Ryder impressively this weekend.

He said about Saunders: "We'd both prefer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin but if those fights don't happen, then a fight between ourselves would be huge. We're both British, both world champions, both undefeated. It is a fight that makes sense."

But first he makes the second defence of his WBA title against London's Ryder, who is on a four-fight knockout streak.

Smith said: "I've got to put in a performance that makes people say: 'He is the man to take over, he is the best in the world'.

"I put pressure on myself but I thrive in those situations. The bigger the situation, the bigger the fight.

"John is a good fighter but he's not good enough to beat me.

"It's nothing personal for me - in the ring I switch on, and I'm there to take out whoever is in the opposite corner. Unfortunately for John, that will be him.

"[I must] maximise my potential, and get the fights that I'm in a position to get. I've got a world title so the big names should be there. I'd like to see how good I am."

Asked about adding further titles next year, Smith said: "Hopefully - I try not to look past any opponent because I've got too much respect for them. But there's a massive 2020 planned, I've got a great team to secure the big fights and venues.

"Lose this weekend, and all that disappears."

