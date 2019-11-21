The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies stares down undefeated Logan Yoon at weigh-in

Logan Yoon vs Ohara Davies

Ohara Davies got one final look at his opponent Logan Yoon before The Golden Contract begins.

The tournament's super-lightweight quarter-finals are on Friday from 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Hawaii's Yoon has won all 16 of his fights and has withdrawn all footage of himself from the internet, depriving Davies of the chance to scout him, so he enters the fight as an unknown quantity.

All eight entrants to the unique format hit the 10st limit at Thursday's weigh-in (Darren Surtees was initially four ounces over but returned later to make weight).

Jeffrey Ofori, who stepped in as a late replacement for Lewis Benson, was on weight too. He meets Kieran Gething, one week after winning a previous fight.

The Golden Contract super-lightweight quarter-finals

Kieran Gething vs Jeffrey Ofori

Mohamed Mimoune vs Darren Surtees

Mikey Sakyi vs Tyrone McKenna

Logan Yoon vs Ohara Davies

