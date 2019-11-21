Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Dillian Whyte set to fight on the undercard

Dillian Whyte's return on the undercard to Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua could be confirmed soon, promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

"Very strong possibility," Hearn told Sky Sports News. "We are looking at opponents and trying to get it all confirmed.

"Hopefully in the next 24-48 hours, we can have some more news on whether Whyte will join AJ and Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter and Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina on a big heavyweight night in Saudi Arabia."

Dillian Whyte says he beat Oscar Rivas 'fair and square'

Joshua plans to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Ruiz Jr in the main event on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte's return could add an intriguing subplot.

Joshua's rival Whyte has not fought since outpointing Oscar Rivas in July.

He became the mandatory challenger to the WBC title with that result, but the governing body suspended that status after Whyte returned an "adverse finding" in a UK Anti-Doping test.

Whyte said that he won the fight against Rivas "fair and square".

But the WBC have delayed his world title shot, saying: "If his situation is resolved, he will become the mandatory challenger for February 2021."

The WBC belt will be defended by Deontay Wilder against Luis Ortiz on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action. Wilder then plans another fight with Tyson Fury in 2020.

Whyte's wait for a world title shot was criticised as "frustrating" and "ridiculous" by Hearn.

"The UKAD situation is frustrating, we're still waiting for them to issue a statement," Hearn said last month.

"Whyte is cleared to box today, tomorrow or December. But we want clarification from the body who are supposed to be in charge. We want transparency.

"Whyte will be back in the ring soon and I believe he deserves a shot at the world championship."

It now seems that Whyte, whose only career defeat came against Joshua, will return on the same bill as his rival in Saudi Arabia.

