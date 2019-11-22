Wilder vs Ortiz 2: Deontay Wilder challenges Anthony Joshua to make an undisputed title fight

10:08 Watch our extended interview with Anthony Joshua Watch our extended interview with Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder has questioned Anthony Joshua’s desire and stated that he is searching for "another fighter that is willing to put his belt on the line with mine".

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action, two weeks before Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Undefeated Wilder wants to crown an undisputed champion in 2020 and exclusively told Sky Sports: "I prefer Ruiz Jr to win because we're in the same stable. If he wins, we have the opportunity to unify the division. We finally have the opportunity to have one champion, one face, one name.

"If Joshua wins, I don't think that's going to be. He has stated that he has no interest in me.

Wilder vs Ortiz, Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action

"I really believe Andy will do it again. A lot of red flags have alerted me. If that same mindset and momentum go into the second fight, Ruiz Jr will win easily.

"I want a unification. The heavyweight division is too small to have so many champions. I understand that in the lower weight classes. But the heavyweight division is all about the big boys, all about the power. This is a special division.

"They say: 'wherever the heavyweight division goes, so does the sport of boxing'.

"I believe that, and that's why we need one champion.

"If I have another fighter that is willing to put his belt on the line with mine, then that's what I want."

Wilder came through a difficult seventh round to knock out Ortiz in their first fight last year. Victory in this weekend's rematch is expected to set up a second fight with Tyson Fury in 2020, after they first battled to a draw.

"I'm strong-willed - I speak it, believe it, receive it," Wilder said. "The law of attraction - what you think, what you speak will come to you. When you understand this law and how it works, you won't doubt yourself.

"I want to give people the best fights possible and that's why I'm going in again with Luis Ortiz. I'm risking millions [of pounds]. I'm risking everything to fight a dangerous guy in Luis Ortiz. That tells you my demeanour, my character, what I'm trying to do, and where I'm trying to go."

21:58 Extended Andy Ruiz Jr interview Extended Andy Ruiz Jr interview

0:44 Eddie Hearn: Is Wilder ready for warfare? Eddie Hearn: Is Wilder ready for warfare?

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said earlier this month: "You can't take anything Wilder says seriously.

"He says 'one face, one name, one champion', and then we chase the undisputed fight for over a year and he don't want to know. Then Joshua loses and it's 'one face, one name, one champion' again.

"Now he says he'll turn down a 'franchise' belt. If he gets the opportunity to duck Dillian Whyte or Anthony Joshua, or anybody, by being elevated to 'franchise' champion he would do it in a heartbeat."

This week Hearn has added: "We have learned from Joshua vs Ruiz Jr I and [Wilder] doesn't seem fired up, he doesn't seem himself. Does he really want this fight?

"He's thinking about the Fury fight that is supposed to happen in February. He's worried about his hands, injuries, suspensions, knock-downs or cuts.

"Ortiz has gone from looking like an old man to looking in great shape.

"If you're not prepared and warfare unfolds, maybe you will unravel like we saw at Madison Square Garden [when Joshua lost]."

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz is on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports, after Callum Smith vs John Ryder on Saturday night.