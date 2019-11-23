Smith vs Ryder: Callum Smith wants to test himself against the best after battling past John Ryder

Callum Smith still wants a super fight next year after battling past John Ryder in his homecoming fight in Liverpool.

Smith fought as world champion for the first time in front of his hometown fans but the WBA 'super' super-middleweight holder was pushed all the way by Ryder.

The undefeated Liverpudlian put his performance down to a lack of fear of mandatory challenger Ryder, who was a big underdog, giving away height and reach.

"I want the best names in the division and I'm not disrespecting John Ryder but there was no fear tonight," Smith told Sky Sports afterwards.

"I didn't believe John Ryder was good enough to beat me. There are fighters that I believe are good enough to beat me that don't perform and that's going to bring out the best in me. That's what I want, I want the big names.

"I just want a big name, where if I turn up like tonight I'll lose. That fear brings out the best performance in me, I feel I need that."

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are among the names linked with a fight against Smith.

@CallumSmith23 well done not the best performance same as my self BUT let’s get it on to see who the best 168 is . @MTKGlobal @EddieHearn — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) November 24, 2019

Ryder, who was on the wrong side of a 117-111, 116-112, 116-112 decision, insists he will be back.

"I thought that was harsh," said Ryder. "I thought I forced the fight, he was just nicking rounds, if that. I thought I done enough to win that.

"I've lost for the British title three times, I've come back and fought for a world title against the world No 1.

"I think I've done more than enough to show I'm credible for this and I will come again."