Smith vs Ryder: Chris Billam-Smith bounces back with Commonwealth cruiserweight title win

Chris Billam-Smith stopped Craig Glover inside five rounds to claim the vacant Commonwealth cruiserweight title at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Billam-Smith dropped Glover three times before the fight was waved off to put himself in line for a rematch with Richard Riakporhe after losing his undefeated record to the Londoner in June.

"Craig is a very good fighter. I was scared going into that fight," said Billam-Smith afterwards. "I'd love that fight next [Richard Riakporhe vs Jack Massey]."

Glover, fighting in front of his hometown fans, picked up the points in the opening rounds despite suffering a cut above his right eye in the opener.

Billam-Smith caught Glover with a heavy right and followed up with two crunching hooks to send the Liverpudlian crashing to the canvas at the end of the fourth round.

The Bournemouth boxer dropped Glover for a second time after unleashing a barrage of blows and after the Liverpudlian was floored again the referee called a halt.