Callum Smith might have to pursue Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight in America, says Tony Bellew

Callum Smith might have to pursue a Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight in Las Vegas as the Mexican star would not be tempted by an Anfield clash, says Tony Bellew.

The Liverpudlian super-middleweight was made to work for a points win over John Ryder as he retained his WBA 'super' title with a unanimous decision victory at the M&S Bank Arena.

But Bellew does not think his sub-par performance would have convinced 'Canelo' to target the Brit, who is hoping to receive a massive hometown fight at Anfield next year.

Smith received a harder than expected fight against Ryder

"I think Canelo is smarter than that," said Bellew. "He'll look at that and think southpaw, weigh it up, a short man [Ryder].

"I don't believe for a minute he'll want any of Callum Smith. A phenomenal world champion and I'll bet my house on it he would not come to Anfield. Not a chance.

"Let's not rule out Callum going to Vegas. Callum will face anyone, anywhere.

"As Callum just touched on then, he wants the marquee names. To get the marquee names, sometimes you've got to travel. Fortunately for him, he's got Billy Joe Saunders here and let's not forget about little Chris Eubank."

Fellow Sky Sports expert Anthony Crolla agreed that Smith might need to head to America, if he wants to secure a fight with 'Canelo'.

"It would be great to have Canelo over, but I think if that fight happens, it's going to happen in Las Vegas," said Crolla.

"UK fight fans would love to see him over at Anfield, but if not Canelo, there's some huge fights out there - GGG, Daniel Jacobs, Billy Joe Saunders is another domestic clash."